Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 720 Dual to Single Carb Swap - That Easy? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 38 Posts 277 720 Dual to Single Carb Swap - That Easy? Just got another '01 GTI that's in excellent shape. Used to have a '99 GTI that I very much regret selling, what a great reliable ski. Well the motor in this new '01 decided to eat the mag side wrist pin bearings and trashed everything, so the motor is getting pulled and going on the pile shame.



So to my question, I'm buying a very nice used 720 motor that was setup as dual carbs and want to put it back to single carb. Is it really just a matter of swapping intakes and bolting on the carb? Does this change require a different rotary valve, engine mounting potentially different or any other considerations? '98 SuperJet

