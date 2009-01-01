Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ProForce 900cc Four stroke #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,293 ProForce 900cc Four stroke Beautiful and rare www.ProWatercraft.com ProForce jet ski with the SeaDoo 900 ACE engine. Amazingly fun, light maneuverability, sooo easy to ride for anyone. Two power modes. Great fuel range, reliable, low maintenance. Low hours on Engine run time. Top speed is 52 MPH on sport mode, 48 mph on regular mode.



Custom Jettrim mats $500

billett handle pole $1500

Formula 1 front bumpers $300

Stage 1 Flash on ECU ($600)

Solas impeller ($300)

Solas pump ($1200 value)



ProWatercraft specializes in bolt on parts to improve your stand up or sit down jet ski. If it's easier to ride then the fun last longer. Check out our website with ride plates, sponsons, pump stuffers and many more items that will make riding way more fun at the lake!_MG_8486.jpgPf-Spark-engine.jpg_MG_8481.jpgPf-Spark-gauge.jpg

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

