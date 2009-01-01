|
|
-
U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil
Top Dog
ProForce 900cc Four stroke
Beautiful and rare www.ProWatercraft.com ProForce jet ski with the SeaDoo 900 ACE engine. Amazingly fun, light maneuverability, sooo easy to ride for anyone. Two power modes. Great fuel range, reliable, low maintenance. Low hours on Engine run time. Top speed is 52 MPH on sport mode, 48 mph on regular mode.
Custom Jettrim mats $500
billett handle pole $1500
Formula 1 front bumpers $300
Stage 1 Flash on ECU ($600)
Solas impeller ($300)
Solas pump ($1200 value)
ProWatercraft specializes in bolt on parts to improve your stand up or sit down jet ski. If it's easier to ride then the fun last longer. Check out our website with ride plates, sponsons, pump stuffers and many more items that will make riding way more fun at the lake!_MG_8486.jpgPf-Spark-engine.jpg_MG_8481.jpgPf-Spark-gauge.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules