Thread: Parts and ski

  Today, 10:50 AM
    Chrisx88
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Parts and ski

    750cc Big pin motor. Complete, runs. 120psi both cylinders. $400 + shipping

    Kawasaki TS, Cant get myself to strip it, too good of condition. Low hour ski, was stored in back of marina warehouse for many years. No registration as of now, waiting for owner to find it. $500

    UMI Intake grate / Ride plate for Kawi SS - $150 for both

    14/19 Solas for 140mm $75

    If anyone wants to make any trades, these are parts i need to finish my kids race skis:

    550/750 Pump conversion kit
    6-7x 3/8 90 degree pissers
    550sx Bilge bracket
    140mm Hooker 9/17
