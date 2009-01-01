Thread: Parts and ski

|
Parts and ski
750cc Big pin motor. Complete, runs. 120psi both cylinders. $400 + shipping
Kawasaki TS, Cant get myself to strip it, too good of condition. Low hour ski, was stored in back of marina warehouse for many years. No registration as of now, waiting for owner to find it. $500
UMI Intake grate / Ride plate for Kawi SS - $150 for both
14/19 Solas for 140mm $75
If anyone wants to make any trades, these are parts i need to finish my kids race skis:
550/750 Pump conversion kit
6-7x 3/8 90 degree pissers
550sx Bilge bracket
140mm Hooker 9/17
