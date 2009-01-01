Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parts and ski #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 124 Parts and ski 750cc Big pin motor. Complete, runs. 120psi both cylinders. $400 + shipping



Kawasaki TS, Cant get myself to strip it, too good of condition. Low hour ski, was stored in back of marina warehouse for many years. No registration as of now, waiting for owner to find it. $500



UMI Intake grate / Ride plate for Kawi SS - $150 for both



14/19 Solas for 140mm $75



If anyone wants to make any trades, these are parts i need to finish my kids race skis:



550/750 Pump conversion kit

6-7x 3/8 90 degree pissers

550sx Bilge bracket

140mm Hooker 9/17 Attached Images ts4.jpg (124.1 KB, 8 views)

ts4.jpg (124.1 KB, 8 views) ts3.jpg (119.8 KB, 8 views)

ts3.jpg (119.8 KB, 8 views) ts2.jpg (108.2 KB, 6 views)

ts2.jpg (108.2 KB, 6 views) ts1.jpg (96.8 KB, 9 views)

ts1.jpg (96.8 KB, 9 views) 7501.jpg (95.9 KB, 8 views)

7501.jpg (95.9 KB, 8 views) 750ss4.jpg (112.3 KB, 5 views)

750ss4.jpg (112.3 KB, 5 views) 750ss3.jpg (92.9 KB, 4 views)

750ss3.jpg (92.9 KB, 4 views) 750ss2.jpg (102.7 KB, 3 views)

750ss2.jpg (102.7 KB, 3 views) 750ss.jpg (107.8 KB, 3 views) Last edited by Chrisx88; Today at 10:53 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules