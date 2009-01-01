|
SXR 800 TBM Rear Sponsons
Selling a used set of TBM rear sponsons for SXR 800.
Theres a scrape on one of the blades and some kind of paint on the backs, but they worked just as well as is or you can paint them.
$115 shipped to the 48 States.
