2003 rxdi air compressor

Can someone help with direction on assembling the piston on the air compressor. The shop manual is a tad confusing. The first direction says attach the crankpin bushing with the grooves side towards screw head, then below it says groove side should be against the counterbalance. So which one is it? Attaching page from manual.

