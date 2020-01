Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Are PWC batteries deep cycle? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 45 Posts 264 Are PWC batteries deep cycle? I just bought a 12V trolling motor for my raft and was wondering if i could use my existing PWC batteries instead of buying a dedicated battery for the raft. I would be using 2 PWC batteries in parallel to increase the capacity. I dont want to kill them if they are "starting" batteries. I have 1 AGM and the other is a regular flooded cell type #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,502 Re: Are PWC batteries deep cycle? Get a real deep cycle battery please. Changes aren't permanent, but change is. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Kershawman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules