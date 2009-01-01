|
|
-
SXR 800 electrical issues
This has been a great ski 2007 I believe, towards the end of last summer it would just quit after a few minutes of running and be tough to start then not at all. I thought there was a fuel issue at first but to test it I spayed starter fluid right into the carbs while cranking (which it didnt fire )so it has to be electrical. Has anyone seen the same symptoms and what is the cure? I downloaded the maintenance manual and after checking the coil it seems good. Should I just go ahead and put a new one in anyway?
-
Re: SXR 800 electrical issues
I failed to mention this ski is 100% stock and I’m open to doing some upgrades while I’m into it or have someone near me tweak it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- advrider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules