 SXR 800 electrical issues
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:37 PM #1
    advrider
    advrider is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Forest, Va
    Age
    54
    Posts
    11

    SXR 800 electrical issues

    This has been a great ski 2007 I believe, towards the end of last summer it would just quit after a few minutes of running and be tough to start then not at all. I thought there was a fuel issue at first but to test it I spayed starter fluid right into the carbs while cranking (which it didnt fire )so it has to be electrical. Has anyone seen the same symptoms and what is the cure? I downloaded the maintenance manual and after checking the coil it seems good. Should I just go ahead and put a new one in anyway?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:00 PM #2
    advrider
    advrider is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Forest, Va
    Age
    54
    Posts
    11

    Re: SXR 800 electrical issues

    I failed to mention this ski is 100% stock and I’m open to doing some upgrades while I’m into it or have someone near me tweak it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. advrider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 