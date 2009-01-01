Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 electrical issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Forest, Va Age 54 Posts 11 SXR 800 electrical issues This has been a great ski 2007 I believe, towards the end of last summer it would just quit after a few minutes of running and be tough to start then not at all. I thought there was a fuel issue at first but to test it I spayed starter fluid right into the carbs while cranking (which it didnt fire )so it has to be electrical. Has anyone seen the same symptoms and what is the cure? I downloaded the maintenance manual and after checking the coil it seems good. Should I just go ahead and put a new one in anyway? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Forest, Va Age 54 Posts 11 Re: SXR 800 electrical issues I failed to mention this ski is 100% stock and I’m open to doing some upgrades while I’m into it or have someone near me tweak it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) advrider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

