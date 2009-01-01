 For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers
  Today, 06:50 PM
Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    54

    For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers

    Includes the following:
    1 SeaDoo p/n 271000115 - don't know what this came from
    1 SeaDoo p/n 271000909 - Stock 99XPL
    3 SeaDoo p/n 271000331A - Stock 96XP
    1 Skat Trak Swirl - 14.5-25
    1 Skat Trak Swirl - 16-21
    1 Skat Trak Swirl 17-22
    1 SeaDoo p/n 271000458 - 95XP 720 Stock

    All except the 16-21 Skat Trak are a little dinged up but serviceable. The 16-21 is in excellent condition..

    $150 for the lot shipped
    Such a deal!
  mcycleski
    mcycleski
    mcycleski is online now
    Top Dog mcycleski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Pa
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1,490

    Re: For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers

    Pm sent
  Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    54

    Re: For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers

    Sold!!
