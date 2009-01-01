Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 54 For Sale - 1 Lot of Impellers Includes the following:

1 SeaDoo p/n 271000115 - don't know what this came from

1 SeaDoo p/n 271000909 - Stock 99XPL

3 SeaDoo p/n 271000331A - Stock 96XP

1 Skat Trak Swirl - 14.5-25

1 Skat Trak Swirl - 16-21

1 Skat Trak Swirl 17-22

1 SeaDoo p/n 271000458 - 95XP 720 Stock



All except the 16-21 Skat Trak are a little dinged up but serviceable. The 16-21 is in excellent condition..



$150 for the lot shipped

Pm sent

Sold!!

