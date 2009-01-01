 A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    54

    A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts

    For Sale - A few miscellaneous 720 parts as follows:

    Base gaskets:
    4 - 5 hole
    2 - 6 hole
    2 - 3 hole
    1 - 4 hole
    3 - 8 hole

    2 Exhaust manifold to headpipe gaskets

    One rotary valve shaft with gear

    One intake manifold including oil pump.

    $50 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:34 PM #2
    Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    54

    Re: A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts

    Sold!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 