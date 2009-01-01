Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 54 A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts For Sale - A few miscellaneous 720 parts as follows:



Base gaskets:

4 - 5 hole

2 - 6 hole

2 - 3 hole

1 - 4 hole

3 - 8 hole



2 Exhaust manifold to headpipe gaskets



One rotary valve shaft with gear



One intake manifold including oil pump.



$50 shipped Attached Images 720 Parts.jpg (2.08 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 54 Re: A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts Sold!!

