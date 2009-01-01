|
A Few Miscellaneous 720 Parts
For Sale - A few miscellaneous 720 parts as follows:
Base gaskets:
4 - 5 hole
2 - 6 hole
2 - 3 hole
1 - 4 hole
3 - 8 hole
2 Exhaust manifold to headpipe gaskets
One rotary valve shaft with gear
One intake manifold including oil pump.
$50 shipped
