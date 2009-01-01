|
PWCToday Regular
650sx carbon fiber fuel door hood/nose piece
Custom made, 100% real carbon fiber 650SX nose piece/fuel door cover. This hood weights only 123 grams. First layer of carbon was run as shown, the second layer was run at a 45 degree to the first 1, and the 3rd layer only in areas that need a bit more reinforcement. Vacuum infused with epoxy then finished with a 2 part clear coat (front and back) so fuel spills shouldn't be an issue and should mount with the stock hardware, I would add a washer to each screw and run a bead of silicone between the hood and the fuel spout. I made a 2 layer hood for myself last year and have had no problems with it.But selling as is, with no warrantys, It's a tough shape to get the CF to lay nicely everywhere so look at the pictures, its worked pretty well, but it's not perfect. Any questions please let me know, selling for $150.00 US shipped (Picture with jet ski in it, is not the hood for sale, the other 3 pictures are of the hood for sale) I also believe the hood should fit all years of the 650SX, but I dont know for sure.
IMG_1804.JPG
IMG_1805.JPG
IMG_1806.JPG
IMG_0931 - Copy.JPG
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 650sx carbon fiber fuel door hood/nose piece
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 650sx carbon fiber fuel door hood/nose piece
Great work. If I wasn't built my 440 right now I'd buy it. Best of luck.
