Top Dog
720 performance kit
Came off XP , will fit other models , FPP pipe with new coupler , clean westcoast head , 35 cc pump gas domes , no pits , extra cooling hole to feed aftermarket pipes and bypasses , 350$ shipped , will separate , also have OP vortexes to complete set up with correct support bracket included if wanted
