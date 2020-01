Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wet Jet Duo 300 Info about Tools to pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Sweden Age 31 Posts 13 Wet Jet Duo 300 Info about Tools to pump Hello,



I didnt find this info for my ski, but now after alot of info and mailing to dealers i finally got the tools for my pump. Here is the part numbers:

WR004H

and

RWRYAMHEX



