99 Seadoo GSX Limited HELP! Possible Rave Valve Issue

Hi again everyone,



Can anyone give me some advise please.



I have a 1999 GSX Limited (951), it is a really nice clean example with all the usual issues taken care of (fuel lines, 0.5 top end rebuild etc) and seems to have been maintained very well, see my other post regarding the ski for pictures.



I have noticed that the pick up is very slow and between mid range or sometimes even top end it will suddenly shoot off and sound much more throaty. The ski runs perfect on idle. When the issues happen it doesnt bog down at all just a lot slower pick up and NEVER cuts off.



I have adjusted the rave valves on the cylinders to flush with the top and left the waterbox one alone as I dont have much idea of how to adjust that one.



I have fitted a brand new wear ring and is has a solas concord 16/21 impeller fitted which wasnt my choice as I know the pitch isnt great for hole shot and will change this eventually but it doesnt seem like that is the issue as sometimes, not very often, it will have full power right off the go and will shoot off like it should.



I am going to buy a rave valve rebuild kit and clean them out properly soon but want to know if this may not be the issue as I will also have a crack at what people suggest at the same time. Possibly solenoid that goes the the valve as I dont know much about this?



Thank you all in advance



Oh and forgot to add, my rave valves are not slotted from what I remember when I took them off for a quick look so Im guessing there is an update kit I could buy?





