 Conversion exhaust options
  Today, 02:27 PM
    Chrisx88
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    31
    Posts
    117

    Conversion exhaust options

    We are finishing up building our 550sx / 650 conversion. I really dont like how tight the coffman exhaust fits in the hull. It hits the side of hull and the bolt for motor mount. Does anyone have any other suggestions for a good performance exhaust that maybe fits better? I would then put this coffmans on our backup X2 ski.

    We are also using a mariner WB. We had to shove it way up in the nose of hull, no biggie. Im going to have my buddy cut off the inlet / outlet and weld on 2" piping. Do you think this box with 2" pipes will flow enough? I believe the box is empty.
  Today, 04:19 PM
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,333

    Re: Conversion exhaust options

    ive got an extended, enlarged westcoast pipe what fit well in my 550/750. even ran a large ocjs 5.5g tank. id make you a solid deal on it if youre interested. tank is also for sale with the stainless pickups. the pipe fit the hull with 0 rubbing issues as well
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
