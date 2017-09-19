Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Conversion exhaust options #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 117 Conversion exhaust options We are finishing up building our 550sx / 650 conversion. I really dont like how tight the coffman exhaust fits in the hull. It hits the side of hull and the bolt for motor mount. Does anyone have any other suggestions for a good performance exhaust that maybe fits better? I would then put this coffmans on our backup X2 ski.



We are also using a mariner WB. We had to shove it way up in the nose of hull, no biggie. Im going to have my buddy cut off the inlet / outlet and weld on 2" piping. Do you think this box with 2" pipes will flow enough? I believe the box is empty.

ive got an extended, enlarged westcoast pipe what fit well in my 550/750. even ran a large ocjs 5.5g tank. id make you a solid deal on it if youre interested. tank is also for sale with the stainless pickups. the pipe fit the hull with 0 rubbing issues as well

build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154

