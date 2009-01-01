|
|
-
785 Electronics For Sale
2 - used CDI - p/n 071000-0811
1 - new MPEM for a 96XP p/n 278000510
1 - new starter solenoid p/n 278001802
2 - voltage regulators 1-new, 1-used p/n 278000443
$100 for all shipped
-
Re: 785 Electronics For Sale
I'll take it . Pm me a PayPal address .
Thanks Brian
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- outboardman206
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules