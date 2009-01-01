Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 785 Electronics For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 40 785 Electronics For Sale 2 - used CDI - p/n 071000-0811

1 - new MPEM for a 96XP p/n 278000510

1 - new starter solenoid p/n 278001802

2 - voltage regulators 1-new, 1-used p/n 278000443

$100 for all shipped Attached Images Electronics.jpg (2.72 MB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location bainbridge island Posts 6 Re: 785 Electronics For Sale I'll take it . Pm me a PayPal address .

Thanks Brian Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) outboardman206 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules