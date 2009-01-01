Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx cylinder condition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2004 Location mi Posts 10 650sx cylinder condition Hi just wondering what you think of these cylinders? The ski had 140/140 compression before taking apart but cylinders have some rust spots where rings were when ski was stored for years. I honed them with a ball hone and they cleaned up good but have a couple spots that feel a little rough. I already have top end kit so dont want to bore unless I have to. Are these cylinders fine to run? Thanks 29677C85-3184-4629-A9B4-568B221A7B32.jpeg7BE1D3A0-E818-49C9-88B6-C20A8814315B.jpeg4DA8AC52-2ECE-45A9-94D2-5C4036A1C32C.jpeg75D1CA4A-2472-4347-AC2C-AF4034CA645D.jpegFE4BF0AC-51F1-45D3-B7F9-A146473C58EB.jpeg #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,917 Re: 650sx cylinder condition Personally, you have it this far apart already, if it were me I would have a new set of pistons and rings and send them to somewhere reputable and well priced that will match the cylinders to the pistons.



I don’t know what you are building, or what you want of it, but you could send it somewhere like Newmiller machine, and have the head cut for higher compression to match some premium fuel, and then have the cylinders done, and have the flywheel lightened and balanced.



What you have there would probably* be fine. But I’ve ran a low compression motor for a summer and it sucked. It was hard to start, never had power, and I kept kicking myself for not going all the way with my first rebuild.



Just my 2 cents...





