looking for lite weight hood for sxr800
anyone got one, let me know thanks
Resident Guru
Re: looking for lite weight hood for sxr800
The stocker can be gutted and weigh close to carbon hoods.
Ditch the fire hydrant and holder. Block the front breather hole, and cut a second breather hole in the rear. Remove all of the inner liner except for rear area.
