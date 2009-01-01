 looking for lite weight hood for sxr800
  Today, 07:31 PM #1
    redjsx650
    redjsx650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    cape cod
    Posts
    128

    looking for lite weight hood for sxr800

    anyone got one, let me know thanks
  Today, 08:06 PM #2
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    810

    Re: looking for lite weight hood for sxr800

    The stocker can be gutted and weigh close to carbon hoods.

    Ditch the fire hydrant and holder. Block the front breather hole, and cut a second breather hole in the rear. Remove all of the inner liner except for rear area.
