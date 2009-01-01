Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rope in jet pump, now bad compression 2016 VX deluxe #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2005 Location LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY. Age 57 Posts 1,241 Blog Entries 1 Rope in jet pump, now bad compression 2016 VX deluxe I was hired to take a rope out of a jet pump that was so bad that you could not cut it out some of it actually went up into the hull. So I get the Rope out of a jet pump put the pump back on and then the jet ski has trouble starting. I do a compression test and I get like 60 in the mag. 120 in the middle and 165 in the pto cylinder.

This ski had sat a while before I got to it,but I'm thinking the Rope did in the crankshaft. I would like to get some opinions on this just out of curiosity. It does run but does not vibrate just sounds kind of wimpy. "Evil happens when good men do nothing"

"Five days a week my body is a temple,the other two it's a amusement park!

