I was hired to take a rope out of a jet pump that was so bad that you could not cut it out some of it actually went up into the hull. So I get the Rope out of a jet pump put the pump back on and then the jet ski has trouble starting. I do a compression test and I get like 60 in the mag. 120 in the middle and 165 in the pto cylinder.
This ski had sat a while before I got to it,but I'm thinking the Rope did in the crankshaft. I would like to get some opinions on this just out of curiosity. It does run but does not vibrate just sounds kind of wimpy.