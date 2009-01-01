Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 Yamaha SUV 1200 w/trailer $3500 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 471 2002 Yamaha SUV 1200 w/trailer $3500 2002 Yamaha SUV true 4 seater great shape runs great .It has about 100hrs very well kept and maintained ,The most stable watercraft out there comes with cover and single trailer.. Attached Images IMG-0780.jpg (166.5 KB, 0 views)

IMG-0788.jpg (163.2 KB, 0 views)

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 471 Re: 2002 Yamaha SUV 1200 w/trailer $3500 Located near Charlotte NC

