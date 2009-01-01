Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha is not the company they pnce were #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2008 Location Annapolis Age 49 Posts 566 Yamaha is not the company they pnce were Before reading this, look at my screen name and how long I have been a member. I have had no less than 15 waverunners and jetskis in my life but have never had such a poor experience. This will be a long read, but I feel it is important for me to be clear about the chain of events that led to my current issue. In late Jan of 2019 I bought a brand new GP1800r from Ted at my local dealer Petes Cycle who I have bought multiple Waverunners and Motorcycles from over the years. After purchase the ski sat in our garage for the next few months while I ran a dedicated cooling line to the IC, installed a BOV to protect the supercharger clutch and an Electric Bilge pump since Yamaha no longer includes them on the GP line of skis. To be clear, no factory wiring was touched, probed or modified in ANY way. By late March it was in the water and being broken in following factory guidelines. Just before 10 hrs I went to start it one morning and it had an alarm and was showing code 158. That is the trim system error code. The trim worked when I pushed up or down, but it was in alert. I did basic troubleshooting and checked for anything wedged in the pump, and checked the fuse, but they were fine. For those who dont know me, I was a 12v certified marine and Auto tech for almost 8 yrs in my 20s, and am an A+ certified computer hardware technician for the last 20 years. Having this background, I went to basic troubleshooting 101 and checked the fuses but they were fine. I then pulled the battery terminal for a few seconds then hooked it back up. All clear, no more alert. About 2 weeks later I came down to the lift to put the ski in and it was in alert the minute I started it. I attempted the same battery pull to reset it but it did not work this time. I checked the fuses and harness plugs but al looked good. So, I put the ski on the trailer and took it to Petes Cycle where I bought if from. They immediately start checking my ski in and begin threatening that because of my additions, I would have to pay for any parts they order if the parts do not resolve the issue, and I would have to pay labor if they have to remove the bilge pump or cooling line to work on the ski. My response was  I just want my ski fixed, Iif I caused the issue and you can show me the cause I will be happy to pay for it. After five weeks go by with no update. I call to see how it is going and was informed that they replaced the entire trim motor assembly in the back, but it did not resolve the issue. (they later told me they took it out and put my old one back in) The techs would then call Yamaha, and were informed it may be the fuse box/relay for the trim motor, so they began pulling a relay from a ski on the floor since none were in stock. This involved taking apart the fuse box on the ski to replace the relay. But does not address any issue there may have been with the fuse box itself. Well it turns out the alert ceased after they replaced the relays so I picked up the ski to go riding. Unfortunately, it only lasted 2 rides (1 week) and began the same alert again. At this point, to me, the best course of action was to document when and how it was occurring via video, and then drop the ski off at the end of the season and show them what was going on. I have 7 individual videos over a 2-month period that demonstrate the issue occurred off and on repeatedly. In a moment of what I thought was perfect timing, it started doing it when I pulled the ski to winterize it and do the 50hr oil change. In the first video during flushing it, the trim is alerting, but still working. On the second video after the oil change, it was in alert and not working at all. I ended up doing all the winterization except fog the cylinders and pull the battery since they may need to start it while troubleshooting. Now I call them on October 15 th and am asked to wait until November to bring it in, as they have a lot of skis they are winterizing. Since there was no rush, I was fine with it. When I drop it back off November 19th, I show Billy the videos of the alerts over the previous months. He seemed baffled and I leave it for them to resolve. After 6 weeks and no phone call I stop by on Dec 26 th and am informed by Billy that they couldnt find the issue so I can take it home. Huh? They have not found the issue but want me to take the ski back? Next, I call Yamaha Corporate and they contact the tech with their own techs and I awaited an update. Since I had not received an update after 2 more weeks (now Jan 11 th ), I stop by again and am told, we did everything Yamaha said and cant find the issue, weve been waiting for you to pick it up. So, they are going to leave it untouched, knowing that there is an issue, and want me to wait until it does it again, so they can sit on it another 6 or 8 weeks during the middle of our short ski season to do nothing again? I call Yamaha again and they now say that the dealer thinks its the Bilge pump I installed. Same pump that comes in other Yamaha skis, its hooked directly to the battery with its own inline fuse holder, and they have not been able to get the ski to alert with it still hooked up, but thats what they are blaming it on? If that was the issue. Why couldnt they get it to go into alert the last 8 weeks? After spending $16k on a brand-new ski, and having it in the shop over 4 months before the ski is even a year old, how would anyone else feel being in my shoes right now? I have resorted to opening a BBB complaint against both Yamaha and Petes Cycle. Buyers beware, they do not care about you once they have your money.



https://youtu.be/Wij-6_4pnbA

https://youtu.be/eF6x3VWUdLc

97' GP1200

05'GP1300R Riva Stage 2, Jetworks Mod, Riva EFI, Jims RidePlate, R&D Grate, D Plate, VF2 Reeds, Riva Heads 73GPS



05 GP1300r Stock

