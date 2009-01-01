I'm replacing the spark plug wires on my 86 650 CDI and was about to just dump a bunch of JB Weld in there to hold/water proof the wires into the CDI box when I figured hey I wonder if JB Weld would work...

A short google later and JB Weld website says that cured JB weld is an insulator, and not considered a conductor... but at 30,000 volts Ifigure a lot of stuff turns into a conductor.

Just wondered what smarter people than me thought on this and wondered what you guys have used when replacing spark plug wires.

Also, yes I should have contacted Jet Ski Solutions, they are amazing and have done amazing work for me in the past, but I'm broke sooooo here we are.