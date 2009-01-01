Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Glue Used for CDI Spark Plug Replacement #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,910 Glue Used for CDI Spark Plug Replacement I'm replacing the spark plug wires on my 86 650 CDI and was about to just dump a bunch of JB Weld in there to hold/water proof the wires into the CDI box when I figured hey I wonder if JB Weld would work...



A short google later and JB Weld website says that cured JB weld is an insulator, and not considered a conductor... but at 30,000 volts Ifigure a lot of stuff turns into a conductor.



Just wondered what smarter people than me thought on this and wondered what you guys have used when replacing spark plug wires.



Also, yes I should have contacted Jet Ski Solutions, they are amazing and have done amazing work for me in the past, but I'm broke sooooo here we are.





