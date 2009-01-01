I recently rebuilt my 1985 JS550 PP motor after having a crank bearing failure. I obtained a "new to me" crank from a friend with good bearings and a good flywheel and installed per factor spec torque on the lower end cases. I did a light hone on the cylinder walls and as the engine had never been bored I replaced the pistons with standard bore WSM pistons and replaced the old stock head with a West Coast head.
Prior to running the engine I had 170 PSI in each cylinder. I used 32:1 oil/gas mixture with 91 octane gas. My first trip to the lake I Idled the engine for around 10 minutes to make sure it was warm and then varied the throttle from Idle to 20% throttle for around half an hour then allowed the engine to cool completely. Retorqued the head bolts and then ran it again for 30 minutes from idle to 50% throttle. The engine ran well and strong during this period and compression remained the same. About 3 weeks later I returned to the lake for additional break in. I let the engine warm up around 10 or so minutes then went out varying throttle from idle to no more than 75%. I kept this up for around 10 minutes and then while at a run of 75% throttle for no more than 2 seconds the engine suddenly died.
The engine after this would not fire up. I swam to shore and later that day checked the compression: 170 front and 50 rear. I pulled the head and the head gasket looked good and there was no water on the stop of the cylinders or anywhere internal that I could see. I pulled the jugs and found that the rear piston ring had seized in the groove of the piston near the exhaust manifold (pics below for reference). I pulled the ring off and saw there was definitely an area of high heat. The cylinder walls feels very smooth with only a small area of scouring on he intake side.
After talking with a friend he surmised that perhaps if I had used assembly lube on the rings this would not have happened. I did use 2-stroke oil on all the walls and pistons prior to assembly however.
I'm at a loss for what caused this. I've read Group K articles on piston seizure and can't come up with any one thing that could have happened. Prior to running I performed a leak down which held pressure > 8psi for more than 10 minutes.
Any advice you could offer would be appreciated.
unnamed.jpgunnamed2.jpg unnamed3.jpg