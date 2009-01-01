 1985 JS550 PP Motor Failure
  Today, 03:59 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    1985 JS550 PP Motor Failure

    I recently rebuilt my 1985 JS550 PP motor after having a crank bearing failure. I obtained a "new to me" crank from a friend with good bearings and a good flywheel and installed per factor spec torque on the lower end cases. I did a light hone on the cylinder walls and as the engine had never been bored I replaced the pistons with standard bore WSM pistons and replaced the old stock head with a West Coast head.

    Prior to running the engine I had 170 PSI in each cylinder. I used 32:1 oil/gas mixture with 91 octane gas. My first trip to the lake I Idled the engine for around 10 minutes to make sure it was warm and then varied the throttle from Idle to 20% throttle for around half an hour then allowed the engine to cool completely. Retorqued the head bolts and then ran it again for 30 minutes from idle to 50% throttle. The engine ran well and strong during this period and compression remained the same. About 3 weeks later I returned to the lake for additional break in. I let the engine warm up around 10 or so minutes then went out varying throttle from idle to no more than 75%. I kept this up for around 10 minutes and then while at a run of 75% throttle for no more than 2 seconds the engine suddenly died.

    The engine after this would not fire up. I swam to shore and later that day checked the compression: 170 front and 50 rear. I pulled the head and the head gasket looked good and there was no water on the stop of the cylinders or anywhere internal that I could see. I pulled the jugs and found that the rear piston ring had seized in the groove of the piston near the exhaust manifold (pics below for reference). I pulled the ring off and saw there was definitely an area of high heat. The cylinder walls feels very smooth with only a small area of scouring on he intake side.

    After talking with a friend he surmised that perhaps if I had used assembly lube on the rings this would not have happened. I did use 2-stroke oil on all the walls and pistons prior to assembly however.

    I'm at a loss for what caused this. I've read Group K articles on piston seizure and can't come up with any one thing that could have happened. Prior to running I performed a leak down which held pressure > 8psi for more than 10 minutes.


    Any advice you could offer would be appreciated.

    unnamed.jpgunnamed2.jpg unnamed3.jpg
  Today, 04:33 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 1985 JS550 PP Motor Failure

    It happened because you installed new pistons without checking the clearance, PP 550 engines need huge piston to wall clearances because the cylinder is a giant chunk of cast iron which cannot easily transfer heat, with that much compression and single cooling there was no way it wasn't going top melt down. Stock compression on a PP 550 is around 120-130, what you built was a heat seeking missile, it just detonated.
  Today, 05:42 PM #3
    ZacFlyer
    Re: 1985 JS550 PP Motor Failure

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
    what you built was a heat seeking missile, it just detonated.
    While this is an unfortunate happening, I had a good chuckle reading your reply.
