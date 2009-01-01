A former coworker of mine loves swap meets, buy/selling/flipping everything you can imagine. He called me last Wednesday to tell me he heard on "Swap Shop" radio on channel AM 66 in eastern Michigan about this ski. Some older gentleman called in and claimed to have a "New old stock 1995 Waverunner Kawasaki SX 550. Never been fired up, never been in the water." Hard to believe? Believe it.
It was 100% accurate, and I brought it home this past Sunday. Enjoy these pictures!
