Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Barn Find 1995 550 SX! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location Detroit Age 33 Posts 3,115 Barn Find 1995 550 SX! A former coworker of mine loves swap meets, buy/selling/flipping everything you can imagine. He called me last Wednesday to tell me he heard on "Swap Shop" radio on channel AM 66 in eastern Michigan about this ski. Some older gentleman called in and claimed to have a "New old stock 1995 Waverunner Kawasaki SX 550. Never been fired up, never been in the water." Hard to believe? Believe it.



It was 100% accurate, and I brought it home this past Sunday. Enjoy these pictures!





IMG_0388.JPGIMG_0404.JPGIMG_0405.JPGIMG_0403.JPGIMG_0402.JPGIMG_0400.JPGIMG_0399.JPGIMG_0398.JPGIMG_0397.JPGIMG_0396.JPGIMG_0394.JPGIMG_0392.JPGIMG_0406.JPG



That is very cool!





That is insane, probably the only one on the planet that is straight from the factory. I want to tell you to put it in a glass box and showcase it, but I also want to tell you to ride it.

