Thread: Hurricane Carbs

Going thru the shop and found these. They were the stock carbs off of the Hurricane. Pretty much unmolested. I think I only ran a tank of gas thru them as you can see by the pic of the jet block. Also included are the stock Ocean Pro Vortex F/As, and the OEM reed blocks with Carbon Tech Reeds. The reed stuffers were modified a little to match the Hot Seat manifolds that I was running with the Mikunis, but you can throw a set of stock stuffers in there to match up to the stock manifold.
I'm pretty sure the whole package is worth $250 shipped in the ConUs.