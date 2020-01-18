Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hurricane Carbs #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 55 Posts 1,602 Hurricane Carbs Going thru the shop and found these. They were the stock carbs off of the Hurricane. Pretty much unmolested. I think I only ran a tank of gas thru them as you can see by the pic of the jet block. Also included are the stock Ocean Pro Vortex F/As, and the OEM reed blocks with Carbon Tech Reeds. The reed stuffers were modified a little to match the Hot Seat manifolds that I was running with the Mikunis, but you can throw a set of stock stuffers in there to match up to the stock manifold.

I'm pretty sure the whole package is worth $250 shipped in the ConUs.

20200118_132108(1).jpg (1.68 MB, 1 views) 20200118_131920(1).jpg (1.60 MB, 1 views)

20200118_131920(1).jpg (1.60 MB, 1 views) 20200118_131610(1).jpg (1.44 MB, 1 views)



Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance
http://www.wetwolf.com

