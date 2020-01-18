 Hurricane Carbs
Thread: Hurricane Carbs

  Yesterday, 10:25 PM
    Wet Wolf
    Hurricane Carbs

    Going thru the shop and found these. They were the stock carbs off of the Hurricane. Pretty much unmolested. I think I only ran a tank of gas thru them as you can see by the pic of the jet block. Also included are the stock Ocean Pro Vortex F/As, and the OEM reed blocks with Carbon Tech Reeds. The reed stuffers were modified a little to match the Hot Seat manifolds that I was running with the Mikunis, but you can throw a set of stock stuffers in there to match up to the stock manifold.
    I'm pretty sure the whole package is worth $250 shipped in the ConUs.
    Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance
    http://www.wetwolf.com
