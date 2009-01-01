 X2 big pin 750 mod.. menifee ca
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:14 PM #1
    Maispuro469
    Maispuro469 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Menifee
    Age
    26
    Posts
    11

    X2 big pin 750 mod.. menifee ca

    Pink in hand. Built last season used a hand full of times until steering rod broke(needs to be welded) . Big pin 750 engine ported and polished. Milled head, Dual carbs, new primer kit installed, protaper bars. Finger throttle. Tubbes. Coffman exhaust. Pjs ride plate. Skate trac prop set right! Custom seat done. New bildge pump. New paint. Trade for a built 110, dirtbikes, or something cool?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:15 PM #2
    Maispuro469
    Maispuro469 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Menifee
    Age
    26
    Posts
    11

    Re: X2 big pin 750 mod.. menifee ca

    Snapchat-1140299128.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:16 PM #3
    Maispuro469
    Maispuro469 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Menifee
    Age
    26
    Posts
    11

    Re: X2 big pin 750 mod.. menifee ca

    Snapchat-1285874012.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 