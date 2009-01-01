 Westcoast 650 pipe 2nd Gen
  Today, 09:29 AM
    ACP
    Westcoast 650 pipe 2nd Gen

    Nice, fresh water, second gen. 650 pipe. New silicone coupler.
    $325 shipped. Please text for pictures 920-277-4647 Thanks!
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
    ACP
    Re: Westcoast 650 pipe 2nd Gen

    Pictures
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
