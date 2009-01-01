|
|
-
GP1200 Thermal / Temperature Sensor Removal?
Long story short, I have a 63M 1100 Yamaha triple that I'm porting, milling the head for 150PSI of compression, and going the big bore route. I will have addition cooling plumbed into the head as well. When I built my 701 into a 718 Jet Maniac ported engine with 165PSI of compression for my first Waveblaster, I removed the head thermal/temperature sensor and everything works just fine without any issues. Do you guys that run triples like 1100 and 1200 engines remove the thermal/temperature sensor that goes in the pipe? Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules