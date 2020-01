Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 head volume for 160psi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 4 800 head volume for 160psi Hey guys I have a 750 22 stamp cylinder stock exhaust hieght is about 186deg it's the mid way cylinder bored to 82mm with a stock 800 head decked Down to about .5mm quench I wont know the quench for sure till my base gasket comes in but assume .5 for now. Stock head measures 27.5cc. I'm sending it out to be opened up and I'm shooting for 160 so what cc you guys think. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

