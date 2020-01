Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help with 2010 Yamaha vs cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location fl Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Help with 2010 Yamaha vs cruiser Horn is coming on after engines runs a while

Water coming out of rear spout,seems strong.

Heard it could be sensors ?

Welcome to the site.



Is it throwing any codes? Really you should have it scanned, it could be many things causing alarm to go off.



You can check engine temps with a laser temp gun.

