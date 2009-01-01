|
550 half pipe adapter question
Hey all
Im switching from a Coffman half pipe to a Factory half pipe, using the adapter to mount to the 86+ manifold and discovered that the brass nipple/water passage to pass water into the stinger is on the upper right. On the Coffman, it was on the upper left.
Heres my question - I dont have a water passage hole on the upper right of my manifold (whereas I do have one on the upper left). Do I need to drill a hole to allow water to pass? Okay to bolt up although theres no passage? Any input will help.
picture for reference:
F459BBE6-CA1B-49D8-83DE-280D25712A4E.jpeg
