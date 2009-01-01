Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 half pipe adapter question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 238 550 half pipe adapter question Hey all



Im switching from a Coffman half pipe to a Factory half pipe, using the adapter to mount to the 86+ manifold and discovered that the brass nipple/water passage to pass water into the stinger is on the upper right. On the Coffman, it was on the upper left.



Heres my question - I dont have a water passage hole on the upper right of my manifold (whereas I do have one on the upper left). Do I need to drill a hole to allow water to pass? Okay to bolt up although theres no passage? Any input will help.



picture for reference:



