Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 GTS Alignment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location Ontario Posts 9 1995 GTS Alignment Hi everyone,



I am looking for some advice on aligning my engine and impeller shaft on my 95 GTS 587. I removed the engine to fix an oil leak and now I am a little stuck on the alignment. I don't have the alignment tool and there are no dealers around. Currently, the shaft and engine are installed and there is some minor movement of the shaft which is noticable on the rubber boot with the bearing. I have used a caliper to measure the wobble and reduce the difference. I am close but there is always a little bit of play. I would imagine if I used the alignment tool I would be just as close, but I was wondering if anyone has advice or recommendations to help get it as close as possible.



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules