Hay guys, need help. I have service manuals for the 96 and 98 speedster but can't find one for the 1997 speedster, and i need some info on what carbs are in two 720 engines with single carbs. What is the Main jet size,Pilot jet and low speed setting and high speed setting. thanks

67 pilot, 182 main 1.5 needle and seat, high speed screw is set 1.5 turns out , low speed is set 1 turn out

