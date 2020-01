Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 701/760 cylinder kits #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 130 Yamaha 701/760 cylinder kits PLEASE READ EACH DESCRIPTION ON WEBSITE CLOSELY.



PLEASE FEEL FREE TO MESSAGE ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE.





ADDED SEVERAL YAMAHA CYLINDER KITS TO THE INVENTORY ON OUR WEBSITE. ALL ARE FRESH BORE/HONE/CHAMFER. SOME ARE RESLEEVES AND SOME ARE ORIGINAL SLEEVES.



KITS START AT $440.





CURRENT YAMAHA INVENTORY:



760 85.5MM WOSSNER (BEST OPTION FOR LITES CLASS SJ) $570



760 85MM WSM PLATINUM $495



760 RESLEEVE 84.25MM WSM PLATINUM $595



62T RESLEEVE 81.25MM WSM PLATINUM $590



61X RESLEEVE 81MM WSM PLATINUM $565



61X 81.25MM WSM $440





KAWASAKI AND SEADOO OPTIONS ALSO AVAILABLE







www.c57racing.com/store/c77/RCK%3A_Reman_Cylinder_Kits.html Attached Images 82621239_558328314896730_3468681060731060224_n.jpg (58.3 KB, 8 views)

82621239_558328314896730_3468681060731060224_n.jpg (58.3 KB, 8 views) 82439562_685585772264141_6473226867166937088_n.jpg (53.1 KB, 6 views)

82439562_685585772264141_6473226867166937088_n.jpg (53.1 KB, 6 views) 81673648_1033399627007752_1215454729493020672_n.jpg (62.5 KB, 6 views) www.c57racing.com



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!



SHOP SERVICES AVAILABLE INCLUDING CYLINDER BORING/ DECKING/ RECHAMBERING/ AND COMING SOON, CRANKSHAFT REBUILD SERVICE. For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!SHOP SERVICES AVAILABLE INCLUDING CYLINDER BORING/ DECKING/ RECHAMBERING/ AND COMING SOON, CRANKSHAFT REBUILD SERVICE. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 56 Posts 4,187 Re: Yamaha 701/760 cylinder kits Nice! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules