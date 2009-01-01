Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 xpl semi big bore build questions. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location OHIO Age 33 Posts 11 2001 xpl semi big bore build questions. Hey guys. Have a few questions about a 2001 xpl build I'm making. Long story short I've had this ski for a few years and I decided last year I wanted to do a power build. So last winter I started to acquire parts piece by piece some, most. from this forum and some from eBay . Well the time has come to start to get this guy together. Currently the boat is pretty stripped out. The hull will be going into paint shortly . I pulled the engine last night and am ready to dig in. The current build list is . A 1017 cc top end (3mm) over. R&D head with 49cc domes. Buckshot carbs. Which I may hold off on for now after reading through your guys opinions of tuning pains. I have a full mikuni rebuild kit for both stock carbs. Rinaldi reeds. Hot rods crank. Pipe insert for exhaust. TDR waterbox and a outlet tube from a 98xpl (shed the baffle box) and then a choice of 3 props. A skat trak 13/21 a 14/19 and a solus 15/20. My questions I have about this build other than why do I hate my wallet haha. Is what would you guys recommend for this build as a starting tune for the carbs along with jet size and pop off spring size. And also what should my squish band objective be. I've read all I can on both these topics but the squish is the one that really seems most objective with parts list and goals. Obviously I'd like it to be as fast as possible. However I'd also like to NOT run this brand new engine on the ragged edge of what's safe/ blowing it to pieces . Any help on this would be greatly appreciated from you guys. Lots of knowledge on this forum. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

