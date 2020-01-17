Seacouch spare parts for sale Three seat hinges, two have been partially stripped, the other one is ready to go asking $30.00 each plus shipping. Reverse bucket, typical bubbling paint no cracks or damage fresh water part $50.00 plus shipping OEM fuel tank good condition has been stored inside $50.00 plus shipping Paypal only actual shipping charges apply, shipping via USPS in Conus only
Please do not contact asking if I have this part or that part , the parts I have are listed except for a spare seat that no one wants to pay the shipping on, that's all , that's it , thanks.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries