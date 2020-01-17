Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seacouch spare parts for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,928 Seacouch spare parts for sale Seacouch spare parts for sale

Three seat hinges, two have been partially stripped, the other one is ready to go asking $30.00 each plus shipping.

Reverse bucket, typical bubbling paint no cracks or damage fresh water part $50.00 plus shipping

OEM fuel tank good condition has been stored inside

$50.00 plus shipping Paypal only actual shipping charges apply, shipping via USPS in Conus only



Please do not contact asking if I have this part or that part , the parts I have are listed except for a spare seat that no one wants to pay the shipping on, that's all , that's it , thanks.

Attached Images IMG_20200117_172154.jpg (1.04 MB, 4 views)

IMG_20200117_172154.jpg (1.04 MB, 4 views) IMG_20200117_172100.jpg (844.6 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20200117_172100.jpg (844.6 KB, 4 views) IMG_20200117_172123.jpg (599.6 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20200117_172123.jpg (599.6 KB, 4 views) IMG_20200117_172413.jpg (584.3 KB, 4 views) Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules