 A couple of 650SX rebuild issues
  Today, 02:13 PM
    VaultBoy
    Jul 2015
    Texas
    A couple of 650SX rebuild issues

    So there are essentially 3 primary issues that im facing after the 650s heart transplant.
    1. Cooling- The water lines hit a T coupling before splitting to the uppipe and a nipple on the very end of the expansion chamber? (not sure what the big pipe is called. Im not sure if this is technically the issue, but the old engine would overheat every time I took it out even after clearing these lines. (image included)
    2. Engine not getting fuel- The engine will crank to life but only with fuel supplied by the primer, the carb doesnt seem to be pulling engine from the tank and im not entirely sure why.
    3!!. When the engine does crank, the next time i click the ignition nothing happens. After resetting the bendix, the same thing occurs yet again. When turning the flywheel by hand, the bendix will shorten and lose contact with the flywheel teeth as i believe it should, but once i put the cover back on and try again the flywheel and bendix seize everytime leaving the engine unable to turn over.
    This is my first time ever working on something like this, so any help is appreciated. Does anyone have a diagram or video explaining how a small jetskis bendix should work or be installed?
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 