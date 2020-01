Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: For Sale - 2 Jetworks Flow Control Valves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 33 For Sale - 2 Jetworks Flow Control Valves For Sale - 2 Jetworks flow control valves. These are used with aftermarket exhaust systems to prevent water from entering the pipe and waterbox when the engine is at idle or just off idle. Provides a substantial improvement in bottom end from idle or when coming of the line racing.

$35.00 for the pair shipped Attached Images Flow Control.jpg (2.10 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,994 Re: For Sale - 2 Jetworks Flow Control Valves Are these adjustable or non-adjustable valves? What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location Northern Illinois Posts 26 Re: For Sale - 2 Jetworks Flow Control Valves Looks like the blue one is externally adjustable and the silver one is adjusted with washers on the spring inside. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ZacFlyer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

