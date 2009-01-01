Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale XPL Sponsons #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 33 For Sale XPL Sponsons One complete set of Beach House BH104B sponsons to fit an XPL. Included also, is a port side Worx WR515 sponson (I believe the starboard side broke) and a pair or Work adjustable sponsons to fit an XPL. I do not know the part number for these and I'm not certain that they just bolted on without an angled piece underneath to get the same angle as the WR515 sponson. It would not be difficult to make the angled pieces out of Starboard.

Note that when installing any of these sponsons on an XPL the forwardmost mounting hole from the stock sponsons is not used.



Make me an offer I can't refuse for these....

