 For Sale XPL Sponsons
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:08 PM #1
    Dave Hughes
    Dave Hughes is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    33

    For Sale XPL Sponsons

    One complete set of Beach House BH104B sponsons to fit an XPL. Included also, is a port side Worx WR515 sponson (I believe the starboard side broke) and a pair or Work adjustable sponsons to fit an XPL. I do not know the part number for these and I'm not certain that they just bolted on without an angled piece underneath to get the same angle as the WR515 sponson. It would not be difficult to make the angled pieces out of Starboard.
    Note that when installing any of these sponsons on an XPL the forwardmost mounting hole from the stock sponsons is not used.

    Make me an offer I can't refuse for these....
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 