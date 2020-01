Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi SC rideplate and Venturi nozzle #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2003 Location Denver N.C Age 41 Posts 1,009 Kawi SC rideplate and Venturi nozzle Looking for rideplate and Venturi nozzle 1987 wetbike silverstreak

1987 Yamaha exciter 570

1988 wetbike silverstreak

1989 x2 750 superstock

1991 SC Piped 750

1994 Kawasaki SC piped 750

1996 Yamaha Vmaxx 600

2005 SXR stock

2006 SXR1100

2006 grizzly 660

2015 fzr sorta stock

2015 FX SHO

