Are there any companies that offer fresh rebuilt engines with a warranty? I've found several used engines I can buy privately but I'm concerned about reliability. I'm setting up to fish off of the beaches in Florida and have a perfectly good running 650 now but I'm wondering if I should upgrade to the 701 while I'm in the process of restoring and modifying the boat since I will be adding weight. It is a '96 Eckler.

