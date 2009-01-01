Up for sale is a completely fresh 750 Small Pin, built by Chris Newmiller. This motor has never been fired and comes with a lot of extras. This was intended for a build project that I have nearly completed, but due to work I just dont have the time to enjoy it, so I have decided to liquidate the project because I could use the funds for equipment for my business.
The motor was completely broken down, cleaned, and powder coated (this motor IS NOT painted). The components were sent to Chris after powder coating for machining and assembly. It has an SBT Crank, WSM top end.
Here is a list of what you will get:
750 Small Pin
The head is milled and rechambered, but will still run on premium 92 octane. It is also the heavy casting variety.
Head is set up for dual cooling.
Intake side is set up for dual carbs and has two pulse nipples.
Case is port matched for dual 48mm carbs.
Cylinders are port matched for dual 48mm carbs.
As a bonus, I will throwing in the aluminum Rad Dudes motor mount plate, and some brand new motor mounts. I will also throw in a matching powder coated stator cover. It does not come with a flywheel or stator.
I am asking $900 plus shipping for everything listed. The machining, and motor assembly alone was over $1,300 . Not including the motor itself, all components, the powder coating, and extra parts.