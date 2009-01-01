|
SXR 951 Limited Race Ski Pump Gas 150HP $8500 Texas
Kawasaki SXR with Seadoo Limited 951 Engine runs 62mph all day long. Freshwater Ski.
One of Mark McQueen's last two-stroke racing works of art. My Legs can't take the 150HP and brutal Acceleration of this Power-Valved Beast anymore.
Loaded with Premium and Hard-to-Find parts. Will not part out.
Coffman Exhaust coupled with Resonator installed in the starboard Gunwale. As loud as a Kawasaki 1100.
NOVI 46mm Carbs with dual External Mikuni Pumps, Flame Arresters and Rinaldi Reeds. All new Heavy Duty ASE Fuel Lines.
MSD Total Loss System coupled with a premium Odyssey Battery. Includes Battery Tender trickle charger.
RRP Handle Pole, Steering, Straight Wide Bars, ODI Grips, Spring Tensioner, Aluminum Throttle and Trim Levers.
Lightweight Hood with extra Breathing Holes covered with Frogskinz. Heavy Duty Hood Seal keeps bilge dry.
Skat Trak Magnum Pump with Trim and Skat Stainless Steel Impeller. Transom Duckbill drain.
Hull Race Trued and Sanded. Front and Rear Sponsons, Ride Plate and Triple Scoop Intake Grate. Rides like it's on Rails.
ADA Billet Cylinder Head. Runs on Pump Gas all day long.
All this adds up to a competitive GP Ski against any two-stroke OEM Superjet or SXR Hull. Faster than a Stock SXR 1500.
Ride before you Buy for Serious Buyer with Cash on Hand.
Only $8500 for that Energetic and Fit Thrillseeker. Title in Hand. Trailer not included.
You can't build this Ski for that price. Just add up the Components and see...
Will assist in Shipping for Non-Local and International Buyer at your Expense. I can deliver the Ski to a Local Dealer for Crating and Shipping.
McQueen Speed Machine 1.jpgSXR 951 Limited 1.jpgSXR 951 Limited 2.jpgSXR 951 Limited 2A.jpgSXR 951 Limited 3.jpgSXR 951 Limited 4.jpgSXR 951 Limited 6.jpgSXR 951 Limited 7.JPG
PWCToday Guru
Bad *** ski , seems like a great deal.
