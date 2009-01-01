|
|
-
Jetsurfs for Sale
Jetsurf's for sale
2018
Jetsurf Factory GP S/N JSU21042G717
Jetsurf Race S/N JSU31065H717
Two stands plus chargers are included
storage bags for both in new condition
They are in perfect shape and maintained by jet surf servicing.
both have been aboard a vessel stored in dry location and used for about 50 hours each
they were 11k for the GP and 12.5k for the Race when we bought them
MAKE AN OFFER
send an email to joe.g@motoryachtscout.com for any inquirys
Last edited by Joeship; Today at 09:01 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules