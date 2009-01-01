Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: How the **** do you embed pics anymore #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 3 How the **** do you embed pics anymore All my life I've used photobucket to post pics to a thread... now, they want you to pay big bucks for hosting.. won't pay it, I tried all the other apps imgur ect, NO ONE PROVIDES IMBED LINKS, WHAT THE ****!!!!. Seriously though what the hell is everybody using to embed images or is this just a thing of the past now? I cant describe how frustrating it is to see so much "progress" while the old stuff I used to take for granted becomes harder and harder to use. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,967 Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore You must store your pics on your computer , iPad , etc . , then use the picture icon ,third from right , and load pics here #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 3 Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore Yea then they show up in a cluster below the paragraph. It used to be easy to embed photos between the text where you acually want it displayed within the paragraph. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

