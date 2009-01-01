 How the **** do you embed pics anymore
  Yesterday, 09:49 PM #1
    Bobby.b.
    Bobby.b. is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    29
    Posts
    3

    How the **** do you embed pics anymore

    All my life I've used photobucket to post pics to a thread... now, they want you to pay big bucks for hosting.. won't pay it, I tried all the other apps imgur ect, NO ONE PROVIDES IMBED LINKS, WHAT THE ****!!!!. Seriously though what the hell is everybody using to embed images or is this just a thing of the past now? I cant describe how frustrating it is to see so much "progress" while the old stuff I used to take for granted becomes harder and harder to use.
  Yesterday, 09:53 PM #2
    Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore

    You must store your pics on your computer , iPad , etc . , then use the picture icon ,third from right , and load pics here
  Yesterday, 10:10 PM #3
    Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore

    Yea then they show up in a cluster below the paragraph. It used to be easy to embed photos between the text where you acually want it displayed within the paragraph.
