How the **** do you embed pics anymore
All my life I've used photobucket to post pics to a thread... now, they want you to pay big bucks for hosting.. won't pay it, I tried all the other apps imgur ect, NO ONE PROVIDES IMBED LINKS, WHAT THE ****!!!!. Seriously though what the hell is everybody using to embed images or is this just a thing of the past now? I cant describe how frustrating it is to see so much "progress" while the old stuff I used to take for granted becomes harder and harder to use.
Top Dog
Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore
You must store your pics on your computer , iPad , etc . , then use the picture icon ,third from right , and load pics here
Re: How the **** do you embed pics anymore
Yea then they show up in a cluster below the paragraph. It used to be easy to embed photos between the text where you acually want it displayed within the paragraph.
