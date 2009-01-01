Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 / 550 Swap Ski Refresh #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 29 JS440 / 550 Swap Ski Refresh So there I was in mid August of last year test riding the ski on my local lake. I had known that I wanted a stand up for sometime as the sit-downs were too typical on our lake. I have always been one to do things a little differently, I enjoy standing out. Therefore my decision to go ride the ski and check it out. Those of you that are familiar with Alabama know what Lake Martin is all about. And for you who do not, Lake Martin is the largest lake in Alabama on the East side of the state. Its home to mostly recreational boaters, with houses on the water. With that said the ski was on the other side of the lake an hour drive away from me. Listed without a trailer I knew that would be a problem.



The ski is a 1982 440 with a 550 thrown in it at some point before I and the previous owner had the ski. Given that at the time it was 37 years old I expected it to be a little rough around the edges. I have been raised to take care of my stuff to the point that its annoying. I get picky about my things as most addicts in their hobby do. With that in mind the ski had scratches, paint chips, a fracture in front top nose, and an engine bay that looked like it had just come from a tar plant. Abused / heavily neglected would be a correct definition.



The owner at the time had carb trouble so we threw a different one on it and ditched a finger throttle for a thumb throttle. (I didn't mind as long as it ran). So for my very first stand up ride I went out on my knees and immediately had a wave of emotions come over me. Excitement, fear of hitting docks, fear of waves, and complete curiosity of where this adventure could take me.



Despite the cosmetics, and loud humming noise I agreed to purchase it. So a week later with cash in one hand and a trailer behind the car I arrived to take home my new toy.



My first weekend with it was just as anyone would imagine, lots of falling and restarting. I used a garden cart to transport it from one of the ramps on my property to its garage. Weekends came and went and I continued to better my skills and let my friends have a shot at it. Which was rather hilarious, I would say thats one of the more fun things I have done on the water.



Now we fast forward to January 2020. I am itching to have something to do and I know that the ski has problems with the bearing box (that humming sound also came with a pile of grease under it). I knew something was up, just couldn't quite pin point it at the time. Additionally it looks kinda rough like I mentioned. So I what any sane person would do, I bought a service manual and didn't emerge from my office until I had read it cover to cover and identified every hose clamp, screw, nut and bolt on it.



The disassembly began with taking the engine out, got the intake manifold off and pulled the pipe, fuel lines, along with the plug wires. Out came the greasy, slippery, and oily 550. Next I slid under the rear to release the ride plate. Underneath was something I never could have imagined. I had only heard of it in story around campfires under hush breath. A completely unmolested 440 pump that had never seen the light of day since '82. Hose clamps that were white as snow, aluminum so fresh that I couldn't believe my eyes. And hoses that only had a mark from rubbing the plate. So what did I do? I took a picture of course! Out came the pump as the original silicone released, and revealed the menace, the grim reaper himself. The aluminum impeller stared at me with might and a smug grin as if challenging me to not break out the blow torch. After spending 30 minutes of beating, a bent Allen wrench, a bent steel rod, and 5 good whacks with a hammer I leaned on the wrench one last time and the impeller gave up. Out came the driveshaft with the bearing box to take back with me for replacement. With the time I had left before I needed to return to school I began cleaning the engine bay with mechanics hand goop. Grit became slime, grease became liquid, and even leaves were removed from the interior leaving the transformation of black to white.



As it sits right now the tank, engine, pump, and drive shaft are all absent from the hull. Planned modifications are a new (used) Solas impeller (arriving today), exhaust system, fresh fuel and water lines, ride plate, bars and a bilge. The ski will receive a bath, and re-glassing the front section where it has a fracture.





Below I will be attaching pictures from purchase to its current state (didn't go in order) thank you for reading, I will be updating and adding to this thread with my progress!

IMG_1157.jpgIMG_9691.jpgIMG_9161.jpgIMG_9158.jpgIMG_9150.jpgIMG_9073.jpgIMG_9072.jpgIMG_9070.jpgIMG_9069.jpgIMG_1230.jpgIMG_1187.jpgIMG_1174.jpgIMG_1162.jpgIMG_1158.jpgIMG_9803.jpg Attached Images IMG_9524.jpg (2.17 MB, 1 views)

IMG_9524.jpg (2.17 MB, 1 views) IMG_9525.jpg (2.60 MB, 1 views)

IMG_9525.jpg (2.60 MB, 1 views) IMG_9528.jpg (2.61 MB, 2 views) Last edited by ZacFlyer; Today at 02:07 PM . 82 JS440 / 550 Swap Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

90 GlassMaster

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited

'16 Yamaha VXR



