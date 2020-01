Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Advent Ignition for SXR 800 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location Atlanta Georgia Posts 433 Advent Ignition for SXR 800 Billet Advent Ignition for SXR 800. D23 curve set installed. Ignition is not working properly. It will run the engine but takes a ton of tries to get it started then engine does not rev cleanly. Advent can rebuild/repair these. I was quoted $150 for this service. I bought a Zeeltronic so no longer want or need this. $100 shipped.





Sold!





Dam that was quick





It did go quick. Someone messaged me like a minute after I posted it up.





Right on .





No surprise, $250 for one of these is a great deal. Love the two that I have. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

Looking at buying one for my sxr800 motor.





