1996 Wamiltons built 760 freestyle Yamaha superjet

I am considering selling my low hour 1996 Yamaha rn Superjet built by Wamiltons in 2002.



It is a clean freshwater ski. The engine is super clean. Here are a few mods.



Ported 760

Ada head on pump gas

Bpipe

Dual 44' on r&d manifold

Reeds

Waterbox

MSD Enhancer

Lightened flywheel

Aluminum pole

Umi steering

Reinforced hull

Footholds

Lowered 8 hole hood

Nose piece

Toploader

Skat

And rideplate.



I'm sure I'm missing something but you get the idea. I bought it from my buddy that it was built for. It has very low hours.



NEEDS CHIN PAD COVER



Re: 1996 Wamiltons built 760 freestyle Yamaha superjet Thats an awesome looking ski glws

