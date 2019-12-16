 1996 Wamiltons built 760 freestyle Yamaha superjet
  Yesterday, 09:49 PM #1
    Live2ride Powersports
    Live2ride Powersports is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Live2ride Powersports's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    LIVE2RIDE POWERSPORTS
    Posts
    2,695

    1996 Wamiltons built 760 freestyle Yamaha superjet

    I am considering selling my low hour 1996 Yamaha rn Superjet built by Wamiltons in 2002.

    It is a clean freshwater ski. The engine is super clean. Here are a few mods.

    Ported 760
    Ada head on pump gas
    Bpipe
    Dual 44' on r&d manifold
    Reeds
    Waterbox
    MSD Enhancer
    Lightened flywheel
    Aluminum pole
    Umi steering
    Reinforced hull
    Footholds
    Lowered 8 hole hood
    Nose piece
    Toploader
    Skat
    And rideplate.

    I'm sure I'm missing something but you get the idea. I bought it from my buddy that it was built for. It has very low hours.

    NEEDS CHIN PAD COVER

    $5500 cash. KC Missouri.
    Last edited by Live2ride Powersports; Yesterday at 09:49 PM.

    WORLDWIDE PARTS PIMP

    Live2ridepowersports@hotmail.com

    I accept Paypal, Cash, Checks, Money orders, first born child or trades for payment.

    Real men do it standing up!

  Yesterday, 10:01 PM #2
    Gas Mask
    Gas Mask is offline
    Top Dog Gas Mask's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Killeen TX
    Age
    23
    Posts
    1,856

    Re: 1996 Wamiltons built 760 freestyle Yamaha superjet

    Thats an awesome looking ski glws
    Check out my vids youtube.com/c/JetSkiJarrod
    Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373
