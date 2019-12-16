I am considering selling my low hour 1996 Yamaha rn Superjet built by Wamiltons in 2002.
It is a clean freshwater ski. The engine is super clean. Here are a few mods.
Ported 760
Ada head on pump gas
Bpipe
Dual 44' on r&d manifold
Reeds
Waterbox
MSD Enhancer
Lightened flywheel
Aluminum pole
Umi steering
Reinforced hull
Footholds
Lowered 8 hole hood
Nose piece
Toploader
Skat
And rideplate.
I'm sure I'm missing something but you get the idea. I bought it from my buddy that it was built for. It has very low hours.
NEEDS CHIN PAD COVER
$5500 cash. KC Missouri.