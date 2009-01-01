 FREE BUT KIND OF ROUGH X2 and SC HULL IN TN
  Yesterday, 09:41 PM #1
    NC JETSKI
    NC JETSKI is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    COLLIERVILLE, TN
    Age
    49
    Posts
    175

    FREE BUT KIND OF ROUGH X2 and SC HULL IN TN

    I have a X2 and a SC HULL IN COLLIERVILLE TN
    I Want out of my yard. I may have title for SC
    I WILL also give whoever shows up any parts i have
    fur them. I have pumps and stators and a such
    The SC IS Complete but motor took in rainwater
  Yesterday, 09:51 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    809

    Re: FREE BUT KIND OF ROUGH X2 and SC HULL IN TN

    In Nashville and Id love to have them. Just need to set up a day to drive out there.
  Today, 12:30 AM #3
    NC JETSKI
    NC JETSKI is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    COLLIERVILLE, TN
    Age
    49
    Posts
    175

    Re: FREE BUT KIND OF ROUGH X2 and SC HULL IN TN

    Ok sure
