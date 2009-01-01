Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Jet-N-Cat (1990) Yamaha 650 fuel tank help needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location AZ Posts 2 Jet-N-Cat (1990) Yamaha 650 fuel tank help needed Hi, I am new to the forum. I recently sprung a leak in the foot of my Jet-N-Cat fuel tank. I found out the plastic is a cross linked poly which I won't be able to directly solder. I watched some video on people using LDPE to stick solder and it seemed to work OK, but I don't know if I want to risk it. I was hoping to replace the fuel tank. As many of you know, the Jet-N-Cat was produced by Hot Sports Inc. for only a 3 year run 1989-1991. I was lucky enough to buy one off my brother who had it sitting around for 15 years. The guy before him also had it sitting around for another 15 years. So it only had 42 hours on it and it's in really good condition. I have been using it now for a couple of years and fishing from it. It's really awesome. It is a 1990 and has the 650 Yamaha engine.



Anyway, my problem is that the foot of the gas tank opened up and is leaking gas. I don't think I want the long term fix to be to try and weld or epoxy it. Not willing to risk a fire or explosion especially with my kids on board.. I was hoping to find out if anyone knows the model/part number of this tank (it's not written on the tank), the manufacturer, etc... so I can start tracking down if I even have a shot of buying one? My guess is I don't. But the knowledge of what I even have might help.



In addition I was wondering if anyone has one laying around from a part out or replace/upgrade of their own tank. I would gladly buy a used one.



Lastly, did anyone buy an off-the-shelf tank to replace/upgrade their tank that will fit? I would want it to fit without have to take out the engine. The original tank was designed with an indention so that you can wrap it around the fiberglass front of the boat and barely squeeze it buy the engine. I don't have the means to pull the engine to put in a tank.



I am considering having a custom aluminum tank made but coming up with the exact size that fits (without removing engine) and still gives me a descent amount of gas holding will prove to be time consuming and costly (time consuming because of how the original barely fit). I was also unsure if the beating a PWC takes at the hull from wake would be a problem for aluminum, will it crack? I didn't think it would be read message boards where people suggested it could. I would buy a from a reputable aluminum fuel tank manufacturer so I don't think I would have issues.



Any help/suggestion would be greatly appreciated. I will attach a pic shortly.



Thanks,



Matt #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location AZ Posts 2 Re: Jet-N-Cat (1990) Yamaha 650 fuel tank help needed Pic of tank. Attached Images JetNCatFuelTank.JPG (3.56 MB, 6 views) #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,183 Re: Jet-N-Cat (1990) Yamaha 650 fuel tank help needed Buy a new universal tank from https://www.usplastic.com/catalog/it...lickid=popcorn or retrofit a used PWC Tank from Ebay or PWC Salvage Yard.



For Fuel Tank Taps use https://www.aircraftspruce.com/pages...el/ffelbow.php Also get the Bushings.



Don't bother repairing the old tank; it's not worth the risk.

Looks like an old VXR tank might fit. Otherwise the WR500/650LX tank has a chance. WR3 and Raider tanks would be too big. Blaster 1 tank might work too, but those cost $$. I've thrown away tons of VXR and 650LX tanks .



A Jammer tank would probably work too, if you can tolerate a fuel thimble.



