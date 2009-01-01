|
97 Seadoo XP hard start
So when unloading it takes a good 6-7 times turning it over to get it cranked , once it starts it runs pretty flawless until you stop to take a break. It doesnt want to start back , the only way it will start is hold the throttle in all the way and turn it over another 6-7 times. What do I need to do to fix this? Thanks
